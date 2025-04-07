FKA Twigs Cancels U.S. Run, Including Coachella, Due To Visa Snafu

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — After postponing several U.S. shows in March, British recording artist FKA Twigs has announced the cancellation of her U.S. tour, including her scheduled appearance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

In announcing the decision, FKA Twigs cited ongoing issues with securing a visa to enter and work in the United States.

Affected dates include performances in New York, Chicago, Toronto, and California, where she was slated to headline on April 11 and 18, as well as the AXE Ceremonia festival in Mexico City.

“I’m devastated to share the news that, due to ongoing visa issues, I am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of April across North America, including Ceremonia and Coachella,” FKA Twigs wrote in a social media post. “It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and believe is among my strongest work. I know this news impacts so many of you who have already made plans and spent money to see these shows. I promise that I am working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible.

“For headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information. I’ll be back with more updates as soon as I have them — in the meantime, here are some of my favorite parts of the show that we worked so hard to create.”