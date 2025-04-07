Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Recordings Pacts With Hybe America For Distribution

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — So So Def Recordings, the label founded by Grammy-winning producer Jermaine Dupri, has signed a distribution deal with HYBE America.

The deal reunites Dupri with Scooter Braun, CEO of HYBE America, who began his career under Dupri’s watchful eye at So So Def.

“Everything I learned about the music business started with Jermaine,” said Braun. “He gave me my first shot when I was just a kid with a dream. I was blessed to witness genius up close — and now, years later, it’s an honor to return to where it all began and stand beside him as a partner.”

“This isn’t just a business move — this is family,” added Jermaine Dupri. “Watching Scooter build what he has built has made me incredibly proud. He learned the game inside So So Def, and now he’s in a position to open doors the way I once opened them for him. That’s what legacy is about.”

The So So Def material covered under the deal includes both new music from artists such as DVSN, as well as legacy releases.