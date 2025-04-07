Kendrick Lamar, SZA Top Most Expensive Concerts of 2025 List

(Hypebot) — A new analysis of concert tours announced so far in 2025 ranked them based on their average ticket price to find the most expensive concerts of 2025.

The 2025 Kendrick Lamar and SZA Grand National North American stadium tour ranked #1 with an $206.47 average ticket price, making it the most expensive, according to the Akra analysis. The tour also generated the most searches at over 4.2 million, confirming strong demand.

Methodology

While the ranking is solely by ticket price, search activity for tickets were also included to provide context. Higher search volumes suggest greater demand and fan engagement, but did not directly influence the ranking.

Some of the lower search totals for popular artists suggest that fans used other sources like the artist’s socials and Bandsintown to track touring.

Most Expensive Concerts of 2025

Artist / Average Ticket Price / Searches for Tickets

Kendrick Lamar & SZA / $206.5 / 4.2M Drake / $191.0 / 441.2K Lana Del Rey / $187.9 / 98.7K Dua Lipa / $186.0 / 232.9K Green Day / $186.0 / 218.1K Blackpink / $185.0 / 681.4K Gracie Abrams / $181.0 / 285.1K Olivia Rodrigo / $181.0 / 118.6K Billie Eilish / $179.0 /1.1M Coldplay / $173.0 / 958.4K

Drake came in at #2 with a $191 average ticket price. His tour focuses only on Australia/New Zealand markets in a condensed two-month schedule, creating scarcity that supports higher pricing.

Lana Del Rey is #3 with an $187.89 average ticket price. Her 2025 Stadium Tour with a focused UK/Ireland stadium strategy.

Dua Lipa takes the 4th position with an $186 average ticket price. The Radical Optimism Tour spans three continents over eight months, making it one of the most geographically diverse tours on the list.

Green Day ranks #5 with an $186 average ticket price, matching Dua Lipa. The Saviors Tour stands out for covering the most continents (four) of any artist in the top 10, including uncommon tour markets like Africa.

Blackpink is 6th with an $185 average ticket price and a compressed two-month tour schedule.

Relative newcomer Gracie Abrams comes in at #7 with an $181 average ticket price. Her Secret of Us Tour features the longest date range among the top 10, spanning nine months from September 2024 through May 2025.

Olivia Rodrigo follows at #8 with tickets costing $181 on average. The Guts World Tour focuses exclusively on Latin America and Europe, excluding North American dates in the analyzed period.

Billie Eilish comes in 9th with a $179 average ticket price for the Hit Me Hard and Soft global tour

Coldplay rounds out the Top Ten with a $173 average ticket price. The Music of the Spheres World Tour has the longest overall timeline, beginning in 2022 and continuing through September 2025.

Access the full research here.