Little Big Town Announces The Summer Tour ’25

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning country act Little Big Town has announced plans to hit the road this year, bringing their Summer Tour ’25 to amphitheaters across North America.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22-show tour kicks off at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, on July 24, with dates scheduled across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 13.

Little Big Town’s Summer Tour ’25 will feature support from Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Russell Dickerson, with Carter Faith appearing on select dates and Shelby Lynne opening select shows.

Tickets will be available starting with the Little Big Town presale on Tuesday, April 8. Additional presales will take place prior to the general onsale, which begins April 11.

The full list of announced shows

July 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *

July 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

July 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

July 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC †

August 1 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview †

August 2 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater †

August 7 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion ‡

August 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

August 9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

August 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage †

August 15 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre †

August 16 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center †

August 21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre §

August 22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ‡

August 23 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater §

August 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre †

August 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

August 30 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheatre †

September 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

September 5 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

September 6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre #

September 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center †

September 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live †

September 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion †

*With support from Carly Pearce and Carter Faith

† With support from Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne

‡ With support from Carter Faith

§ With support from Ashley McBryde and Carter Faith

# With support from Russell Dickerson and Carter Faith