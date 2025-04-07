Michelle Bower Named President of Strategic Partnerships At The Neal Agency

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Neal Agency (TNA) has announced the hire of Michelle Bower, who joins the independent talent agency as President of Strategic Partnerships.

In her new role at TNA, Bower will leverage her extensive experience in brand development to broker partnerships for both products and the agency’s artist-clients.

With more than 15 years in the industry, Bower joins TNA following her most recent position as Associate Senior Vice President at the New York-based public relations agency LaForce, where she led campaigns for brands such as Veuve Clicquot, Moët & Chandon, Madewell, YSL Beauty, Motorola, and Tinder.

Throughout her career, she has developed and executed campaigns for a diverse array of brands across multiple sectors, including premium and luxury spirits, fashion and beauty, jewelry, consumer packaged goods, tech, and corporate communications.

“The entire Neal Agency team exudes passion, energy, and excellence when it comes to representing our roster of artists and building a company culture that fosters creativity and empowerment,” Bower shared. “It’s an honor to join such a well-respected group of individuals in the industry to usher in a new era of innovative partnerships and successes for our notable and emerging clients.”

Bower is currently based in Nashville.