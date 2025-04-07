Rising Country Star Bradley Gaskin Signs With TKO

Bradley Gaskin after his show at AJ's Good Time Bar in Nashville. Pictured l to r: Ryan Barnstead (16Camino), Jack Cole (30A Life Records), Josh Weddington (30A Life Records), Gaskin, Keith Stegall (producer), John Ettinger (16Camino), and Michael Kelley (TKO) (Photo: Provided by MPR)

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Following a full performance of his debut album, Unfinished Business, rising country star Bradley Gaskin has signed with The Kirby Organization for worldwide booking.

“As soon as I heard this record, saw the ‘live’ show and met the team behind Bradley, I knew we had to be involved.” He adds, “We are looking forward to being an instrumental part of this project’s development,” said Michael Kelley, a booking agent from TKO’s Nashville offices.

Gaskin released ‘Unfinished Business’ last week via the newly launched 30A Life Records and performed the album in front of a full house at AJ’s Good Time Bar in downtown Nashville. The lead single, “Accidentally Drunk” has achieved top 10 most added” to country radio.

“I’ve got a great team supporting my music with my label, 30A Life Records, along with Dreamlined Entertainment and 16Camino” shares Gaskin. “Adding Michael with his experience to help my music come to life on stage is an exciting addition to my team’s circle.”

Upcoming shows in the Nashville region include Grindstone Cowboy in Eagleville, April 12; Bluebird Cafe, May 1; The Listening Room, May 28.