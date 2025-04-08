Nick Vaerewyck And Danny Cohen Appointed To Senior Programming Roles At OVG’s Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE, WA (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced leadership changes at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, including the promotion of Nick Vaerewyck to Senior Vice President of Programming and the hire of Danny Cohen for the role of Director of Programming.

In his new role, Vaerewyck will oversee content development for OVG in the Pacific Northwest. His responsibilities include programming at Climate Pledge Arena, as well as supervising private event sales, service, and ticketing operations.

Vaerewyck has been with Climate Pledge Arena since its reopening in 2021, overseeing programming for over 200 events annually, ranging from concerts and family shows to sporting events and private functions. His previous senior roles include positions at Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ, and Comerica Theatre.

A Dallas native, Vaerewyck holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy from Northern Arizona University and resides in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood with his two sons. In addition to his duties at OVG, Vaerewyck serves as an active commissioner on Seattle’s Music Commission.

“Nick’s leadership has been pivotal in shaping Climate Pledge Arena’s diverse and dynamic programming,” said Steve Mattson, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Climate Pledge Arena. “His vision and expertise will continue to enhance and expand the content we offer, driving our future success. We’re eager to see his leadership in our programming strategy going forward.”

OVG also announced the appointment of Danny Cohen as Director of Programming at Climate Pledge Arena. In his new role, Cohen will oversee day-to-day and strategic content development for concerts, family shows, and special events.

With over 15 years in the music industry, Cohen brings extensive experience in tour promotion, talent buying, and venue management to OVG. Before joining Climate Pledge Arena, he served as General Manager of Public Events at Colorado, where he managed programming and operations at multiple regional venues, including the historic 1,313-seat Chautauqua Auditorium.

“I’m thrilled to join the exceptional team at Climate Pledge Arena,” said Cohen. “The arena represents a pioneering approach to venue design and fan experience, and the accomplishments here are remarkable. It’s an honor to bring my skills and experience to such an innovative environment.”