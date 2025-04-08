The Crocodile Reveals Programming For Seattle’s Inaugural Oodalalee Concert Series at Waterfront Park

SEATTLE, WA (CelebrityAccess) — Noted Seattle rock club The Crocodile announced the lineup for a new concert series debuting at Waterfront Park—a public space managed and programmed by the nonprofit Friends of Waterfront Park.

The ticketed Oodalalee concert series will be the first of its kind to take place at the park in more than 20 years and follows a renovation of Seattle’s waterfront, including the iconic Pier 62.

The 2500-capacity space will feature a stage with views of the city skyline along a fully upgraded pier and a floating dock, which will be available to VIP ticket holders during the concert series.

The Oodalalee concert series will kick off on June 1st with a performance from Hermanos Gutiérrez, with additional shows from artists such as Silversun Pickups, Blind Pilot, Watchhouse, and Deltron 3030 scheduled throughout the summer.

“Concerts at Pier 62 were such a vital part of Seattle’s music ecosystem… I have warm memories of attending shows on the waterfront and know many others in our community do as well,” notes The Crocodile’s Creative Director Hunter Motto. “We’re overjoyed to bring our favorite local, national, and international artists to Pier 62 – it’s a magical and historic place!”

“Seattle has always cherished live music at the waterfront, and Oodalalee adds a new chapter to that tradition,” notes Joy Shigaki, President and CEO of Friends of Waterfront Park. “We’re excited to welcome a new generation of concertgoers to Pier 62—and to remind everyone that Waterfront Park is a place where music, community, and civic life come together at the water’s edge.”

OODALALEE: CONCERTS AT PIER 62 LINEUP

Jun 01 – Hermanos Gutiérrez

Jun 29 – Queer Pier Pride

Jul 13 – Silversun Pickups

Jul 16 – Watchhouse (fka Mandolin Orange)

Jul 19 – Deltron 3030 25th Anniversary

Jul 22 – Cosmo Sheldrake

Jul 24 – Blind Pilot & John Craigie

Aug 01 – Fruit Bats

Aug 03 – Otoboke Beaver

Sep 13 – Gimme Gimme Disco: On The Water