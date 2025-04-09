Canadian Folk Artist Don Bird, Dead At 82

OWEN SOUND, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Noted Canadian folk artist and record producer Donald John Bird died on March 31st. He was 82.

His passing was announced in an official obituary shared by the Owens Sound Sun Times, which did not provide any additional details about a cause of death.

Hailing from British Columbia, Bird was known for his evocative storytelling, introspective storytelling and his blend of, folk, blues and country music.

Bird was a fixture at the Folk Alliance International’s Folk Seminar, and he served as a producer of the Ontario Council of Folk Festivals, helping to produce the organization’s 20th anniversary conference.

Additionally, Bird served for a decade as the Artistic Director of the Summerfolk Music & Dance Festival, booking nearly 100 performers for the event during his ten years in the role.

According to the obituary, Bird’s family will host a celebration of life with the details to be announced at a future date. Well-wishers are urged to donate to Canada’s Unison Benevolent Fund in lieu of flowers.