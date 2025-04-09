The Promoter 101 Podcast To Make Its Return With A New Format And Interviews

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Promoter 101, the podcast dedicated to the live touring industry, will officially relaunch this month with a new monthly format.

The series will make its return with a special live edition at Pollstar Live on Thursday, April 17th at the Beverly Hilton, featuring the Paladin Artists team: Steve Martin, Andy Somers, and Chyna Chuan as special guests. Hosts Dan “Steiny” Steinberg and Luke Pierce will once again helm the event.

Promoter 101 Podcast debuted in 2016, showcasing interviews with major figures in the music industry, such as MTG’s founder Louie Messina, CAA’s Ina Jacobs and Rob Light, Live Nation’s Michael Rapino and Bob Roux, Barclays Center’s Laurie Jacoby, and Higher Ground’s Alex Crothers, among others.

“Luke and I are so excited for the reboot of Promoter 101. In this new monthly format, we just can’t imagine a better place to kick it all off than Pollstar Live with the Paladin Artist crew as our first guests. This is just so good and the right time to revisit this project with a modern twist,” stated podcast and Emporium Presents co-founder Dan Steinberg.

“We’ve been getting the question for a long time, when are you bringing back the podcast?” Works Entertainment’s Luke Pierce added. “So much has changed in the time since we last recorded an episode, so now it feels like the perfect time to make a return and talk about everything new, exciting, and challenging in the music business.”