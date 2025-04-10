Create Music Group Acquires !K7

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Create Music Group has announced the acquisition of !K7, a prominent multi-faceted company in the electronic music space, best known for its now-iconic DJ-Kicks mix album series.

Launched by the late Horst Weidenmüller, who passed away earlier this year, the !K7 brand encompasses labels such as !K7 Records, 7K!, Strut, Soul Bank, and Eternal Source of Light, as well as in-house K7 Kabel services, licensing, and sync departments.

With contributions from artists such as Kruder & Dorfmeister, Peggy Gou, Jayda G, Disclosure, Moodymann, DJ Koze, and Honey Dijon, the !K7 brand has remained at the heart of the global electronic music movement for decades.

“Horst was a special music entrepreneur who built !K7 over 40 years into a globally renowned brand,” said William Smith, Chief Financial Officer of Create. “Long before he passed, we spent many hours discussing ways that we could invest more into !K7 to help the business reach new heights, while also preserving the culture and principles that make it so unique. We’re proud that Horst entrusted us with his legacy and the next chapter of !K7’s growth, and we’re excited to partner with Tom and the rest of the team to achieve this shared vision.”

“We are thrilled to welcome !K7 and its iconic DJ-Kicks series to the Create Music Group family,” said Eric Nguyen, SVP of Global Corporate Development and M&A at Create. “This acquisition not only deepens our footprint in electronic music, but also reinforces our commitment to forward-thinking music across a wide spectrum of specialist genres represented by its globally respected imprint, Strut Records. We’re proud to support the innovative spirit that defines the !K7 catalogue, and we look forward to powering the next chapter for !K7, its exceptional roster of artists, and its visionary label partners around the world.”