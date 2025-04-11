Sabrina Carpenter Becomes The Featured Artist For Fortnite Festival Season 8

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning pop icon Sabrina Carpenter has partnered with Epic Games to become the featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 8.

Fans will be able to unlock her “Juno” and “Nonsense” Jam Tracks in the game’s digital store, as well as acquire two in-game outfits inspired by Carpenter’s unique fashion aesthetic.

One of those outfits was inspired by the yellow bodysuit she wore on her most recent tour, while the ‘tour ready’ outfit features a skirt and boots inspired by the ones Sabrina wore on her most recent tour.

Fans can also purchase custom-made Sabrina Carpenter dance emotes inspired by her hits “Taste” and “Please Please Please.”

Fortnite Festival is an rhythm game accessible via the launcher for Fortnite that challenges players to perform songs while attempting to achieve the highest score possible based on their performance.

Past artists who have been featured as part of the Fortnite Festival Season include The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Karol G, and Snoop Dogg, as well as the the artificial ‘vocaloid’ artist Hatsune Miku.