StubHub Delays IPO

(CelebrityAccess) — Just days after announcing plans to take the company public through an initial public offering, secondary ticketing platform StubHub is reportedly putting the IPO on hold.

According to the Wall Street Journal, StubHub was intending to begin making its ‘roadshow pitch’ to investors this week but put their IPO plans amid market turmoil sparked by President Trump’s newly announced tariffs.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told the WSJ that the company was concerned that the turmoil may interfere with meetings, or make the company look desperate for cash.

StubHub previously postponed plans for an IPO in the summer of 2024.