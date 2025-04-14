Lynn Elliot Joins Smith Entertainment Law As Senior Counsel

(CelebrityAccess) — Smith Entertainment Law Group, the boutique law firm serving the live entertainment sector, announced the addition of veteran attorney Lynn Elliot, as Senior Counsel.

In her new role, Elliot will focus on structuring deals, negotiating agreements, providing risk assessment, handling labor and employment transactional work, and guiding business operations for SELG’s clients.

A seasoned attorney with experience across film, television, music, and live events, Elliot previously served at Peter Shapiro’s Dayglo Presents, overseeing legal affairs for the company’s ventures, including Brooklyn Bowl, The Capitol Theatre, and Relix Magazine.

Her background includes expertise in music and entertainment law, and her academic career features studies at Ithaca College Film School, UCLA’s Writing for Television Program, and Antioch University’s Clinical Psychology Master’s Program, among other accomplishments.

“Lynn’s addition to the SELG team is a tremendous asset for our firm,” says Kerry Smith, founder and managing partner of Smith Entertainment Law Group. “Her breadth of experience in entertainment law and her passion for supporting creative visionaries will further elevate the comprehensive services we offer to our clients. We’re excited to work alongside Lynn as SELG continues to expand and thrive.”

“I’m beyond excited to join Smith Entertainment Law Group,” says Elliot. “Kerry has built an impressive roster of clients—leaders in film, television, and entertainment production. I look forward to growing SELG with Kerry and the stellar SELG team.”