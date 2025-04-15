Chris Janson Brings His Harpeth 60 Imprint To WMG

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-platinum country artist Chris Janson has reached a deal to bring his Harpeth 60 Records label to Warner Music.

Harpeth 60 Records’ radio promotion staff continues to be led by Clay Hunnicutt as National, with team members Ray Vaughn and Lauren (Longbine) Bartlett.

“This new chapter of my career is so exciting. I am incredibly humbled and grateful for the new partnership with Warner. My Harpeth 60 imprint is second to none, with a great promotion staff headed up by Clay Hunnicutt and flanked by Ray Vaughn and Lauren Bartlett. This is an awesome overall partnership, and this is a great team. I’m thankful to have them on my side.”

The partnership is something of a homecoming for Janson, who released his first three albums—Buy Me a Boat, Everybody, and Real Friends—through Warner Records Nashville before launching Harpeth 60 to release his 2022 album All In and its 2023 follow-up, The Outlaw Side of Me.