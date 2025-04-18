Riser House Records Signs The Wldlfe

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Riser House Records announces the signing of indie-pop group The Wldlfe to their artist roster. Made up of Jansen Hogan, Carson Hogan, and Jack Crane, The Wldlfe has built one of the most loyal fan bases in the scene, fueled by a steady stream of releases and an unstoppable drive to hit the road.

“When I first saw The Wldlfe, I was instantly hooked by their electrifying energy and ability to captivate everyone in the room,” shares Allison Pilotti, A&R and Publishing Manager at Riser House. “Their passion and enthusiasm for creating such a unique sound and vision is infectious. I’m so thrilled to be a part of The Wldlfe’s journey and this is only the beginning!”

“When Allison first brought The Wldlfe to the team, I was instantly a fan of the music. When we saw them headline a sold-out show to the loudest crowd I’ve ever witnessed at The Basement East, we knew we absolutely had to work with them,” shares Brandon Perdue, SVP A&R and Publishing at Riser House. “The Wldlfe has built an incredible fanbase on the back of self-produced projects and hardcore touring, and Riser House is incredibly excited to have the opportunity to throw fuel on the fire the guys have built over the past several years.”

“The three of us are super grateful to join Riser House and add a bunch of new faces to The Wldlfe team,” shares The Wldlfe. “After years of searching for the right fit, we feel like RH can help us take The Wldlfe to places we haven’t been yet. We’re excited to get to work!”

The Wldlfe’s new single “Make Me Cry” will be available everywhere on April 25th. As they gear up for more music releases, they will be joining Knox as direct support for his upcoming tour. You can view upcoming tour dates HERE.

The Wldlfe burst onto the scene with their breakout EP New in 2016 and have since built one of the most dedicated fan bases in indie-pop. Known for their steady stream of releases and relentless touring schedule, the band has electrified sold-out crowds across North America throughout 2023 and 2024.

Led by Jansen’s captivating stage presence and backed by Carson and Jack’s dynamic musicianship, their live shows are nothing short of unforgettable. With over 90 million global streams under their belt, The Wldlfe is gearing up to release the deluxe edition of their most-streamed project to date, “Heaven is a Place, ” in 2024.”