Sony Music Publishing Nashville And Marv Green Sign Caiden Wallace To A JV

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville has partnered with noted songwriter Marv Green to sign rising singer-songwriter Caiden Wallace to a global publishing deal joint venture.

Wallace, who hails from Springville, California, recently broke through on the country charts with songs such as “More Than a Night,” “Manipulate,” and “Don’t Call,” which have amassed millions of views across social media.

He also recently debuted his first studio-produced track, “Girl I Never Had,” on April 18.

The co-venture will also see Marv Green’s Out Yonder Music working alongside SMP to develop opportunities for its roster.

“I feel truly blessed to be working with the amazing team at Sony Music Publishing in these early stages of my career. With people like my uncle Marv Green, Anna Weisband, and Rusty Gaston in my corner, I’m confident I’m on the road that leads to a long and successful career,” Wallace said.

Marv Green added, “I’m so proud of Caiden Wallace and everything that he’s accomplished at the young age of 18. His spirited work ethic and natural-born artistry will translate to a major record deal sooner rather than later. It’s a privilege to announce him as my first writer at Out Yonder Music, alongside my team at Sony Music Publishing.”

“It’s not every day that you come across someone with as much raw talent and unlimited potential as Caiden. His California roots are infused into every song he writes, and he is creating something special. We’re excited to welcome Caiden to SMP as we work alongside the incredible Marv Green to take Caiden’s career to even greater heights,” stated Rusty Gaston, CEO of Sony Music Publishing Nashville.