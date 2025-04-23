Man Power Signs A Worldwide Publishing Deal With Bucks Music Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Bucks Music Group announced the signing of producer and DJ Man Power to a worldwide publishing deal.

With a discography that spans both established and underground EDM labels, Man Power (real name Geoff Kirkwood) has been a fixture at some of the world’s leading clubs and festivals for morre than a decade.

He’s also earned a reputation for his work to preserve authentic club culture through both direct action and his Are You Affiliated (AYA), which works to revitalize London’s nightlife.

He’s also lined up for a summer club residency in Ibiza this year as well as a tour of his AYA concept around UK venues. Man Power also has a new album on the horizen, slated for release later this year.

“It’s an honour to be working with Geoff. He is one of the most important current voices in UK electronic music, and we’re excited to amplify that wherever possible. As a writer, the fact he works across so many different kinds of projects truly feels like a perfect creative fit at Bucks,” said Bucks A&R Josh Gregg.

“I already feel very at home at Bucks. It was important to me to work with an independent company, but the scale of Bucks actually offers the best of both worlds. In a time where it can sometimes feel that outside forces are trying to devalue music, it’s a deep relief and genuine pleasure to be working with people who you can tell genuinely care about the works they’re handling,” Man Power added.