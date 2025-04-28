Activated Events’ Boots In The Park Fest To Make Its Debut In Tucson In October

TUCSON, AZ (CelebrityAccess) –Activated Events has announced the debut of the Boots In The Park festival this October, featuring a lineup of country music, craft food, and line dancing in the heart of Southern Arizona.

Set for October 18 at Tucson’s Rillito Park, Boots In The Park will be headlined by Chris Young and Dustin Lynch, with additional performances by Tucker Wetmore and Avery Anna, and more artists to be announced.

In addition to a full day of live music, the festival will also offer craft food vendors, full-service bars, line dancing, art installations, and more.

“After the great success of this weekend’s Taco Fest at Rillito Park, we’re excited to bring Boots In The Park to Tucson this fall,” said Steve Thacher, CEO of Activated Events. “With Chris Young and Dustin Lynch headlining, we’re looking forward to a day of fantastic live music and entertainment in a great location. We can’t wait to share this experience with country music fans in Tucson.”

Presale for Boots In The Park begins Thursday, May 8, at 10:00 AM PT, with general public on-sale launching Friday, May 9, at 10:00 AM PT.