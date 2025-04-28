Citizen Soldier Announces The HeartSupport Tour

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CelebrityAccess) — Utah-based alt-rock band Citizen Soldier announced plans for a headlining tour this year in partnership with the mental health non-profit HeartSupport.
Produced by Live Nation, Citizen Soldier’s HeartSupport Tour kicks off August 7 at Val Air Ballroom in Des Moines, IA, with theater shows across the US before wrapping August 31 at The Hall in Little Rock, AR.
In addition to their partnership with HeartSupport, Citizen Soldier is touring in support of their forthcoming album, Family Heirlooms, which hits your favorite streaming platform and retail outlets in November.
Support from the tour will come from special guests 10 Years and Adelitas Way.
Tickets will be available starting with a presale on April 29th with additional presales scheduled until the official onsale date of May 2nd.
TOUR DATES:
Thu Aug 07 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
Sat Aug 09 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Sun Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago
Mon Aug 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre
Tue Aug 12 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Thu Aug 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Fri Aug 15 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony
Sat Aug 16 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall
Tue Aug 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Wed Aug 20 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Fri Aug 22 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Sat Aug 23 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
Mon Aug 25 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
Tue Aug 26 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans
Thu Aug 28 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
Fri Aug 29 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
Sun Aug 31 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall