Citizen Soldier Announces The HeartSupport Tour

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CelebrityAccess) — Utah-based alt-rock band Citizen Soldier announced plans for a headlining tour this year in partnership with the mental health non-profit HeartSupport.

Produced by Live Nation, Citizen Soldier’s HeartSupport Tour kicks off August 7 at Val Air Ballroom in Des Moines, IA, with theater shows across the US before wrapping August 31 at The Hall in Little Rock, AR.

In addition to their partnership with HeartSupport, Citizen Soldier is touring in support of their forthcoming album, Family Heirlooms, which hits your favorite streaming platform and retail outlets in November.

Support from the tour will come from special guests 10 Years and Adelitas Way.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale on April 29th with additional presales scheduled until the official onsale date of May 2nd.

TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 07 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

Sat Aug 09 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sun Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Mon Aug 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

Tue Aug 12 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Thu Aug 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Fri Aug 15 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

Sat Aug 16 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

Tue Aug 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Wed Aug 20 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Fri Aug 22 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sat Aug 23 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

Mon Aug 25 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Tue Aug 26 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

Thu Aug 28 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Fri Aug 29 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

Sun Aug 31 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall