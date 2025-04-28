DEAG Achieves Record Sales as Costs Pressure Profits in 2024

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) announced its financial results for fiscal year 2024, reporting record revenue during the period.

Describing 2024 as a “transformation year,” DEAG posted overall revenue of approximately EUR 370 million, an 18% increase year-over-year.

Growth was driven by strong performances in both the Live Touring segment, which generated EUR 206.8 million in revenue (up 10% year-over-year), and the Entertainment Services division, which grew by 27% to EUR 185.2 million compared to 2023.

However, EBITDA declined significantly, falling to EUR 14.4 million in 2024 from EUR 26.4 million the previous year. DEAG attributed the drop to higher expenses, including one-time costs related to investments, restructuring of the company’s executive and supervisory boards, and weather-related challenges impacting open-air events across parts of Europe, particularly in terms of security and logistics.

The company emphasized the success of its “buy and build” strategy, citing strategic acquisitions in core markets. In Germany, DEAG strengthened its Spoken Word & Literary Events segment with the acquisition of How To Academy. In the UK, it expanded its portfolio by acquiring promoter and live entertainment organizer ShowPlanr, and entered the Italian market with the acquisition of MC2 Live Srl in 2024.

DEAG’s festival business also grew with the acquisition of a stake in black mamba Event & Marketing GmbH, organizer of the Sputnik Spring Break festival, which annually attracts more than 30,000 attendees.

Overall, DEAG sold more than 11 million tickets in 2024, up one million from the prior year.

“We have consistently executed our growth strategy and made deliberate investments in 2024 to position ourselves for long-term success,” said Detlef Kornett, Group CEO of DEAG. “The results are already evident. We have started 2025 with strong momentum, our ticket sales are at record levels, and our event pipeline is excellently filled. We expect a significantly stronger year ahead, with a substantial increase in profitability.”