Evan Bartels Inks With WME

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising singer-songwriter Evan Bartels has signed a new global representation deal with WME, covering all areas of his career.

Bartels, who hails from a small town in Nebraska, recently signed with the iconic Lost Highway label ahead of his debut EP, Make You Cry, which is slated for release in May.

He has been touring Europe, concluding a successful run at C2C (Country to Country), the international country music festival in Berlin, Germany. He is now set for a series of dates in the UK and Ireland, along with a run of U.S. shows later this year.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the WME roster,” said Bartels. “Chris Hrovat and Jay Williams are two of the hardest-working visionaries in the business, and it’s an honor to work with them.”

“Evan Bartels is a powerhouse of authenticity and grit—his voice carries the weight of lived experience, and his songwriting strikes a chord that’s both raw and timeless,” said WME’s Chris Hrovat. “We’re beyond excited to welcome Evan to WME and look forward to helping him reach new audiences and stages around the world.”

Tour Dates:

May 15, 2025 || Glasgow, UK || Galvanizers Yard*

May 18, 2025 || Manchester, UK || New Century Hall*

May 19, 2025 || Dublin, Ireland || The Academy*

May 21, 2025 || Hollywood, CA || The Hotel Cafe

June 12, 2025 || Charlotte, NC || The Evening Muse

June 13, 2025 || Dunn, NC || Bird’s Nest Listening Room

June 14, 2025 || Greenville, SC || Doc’s Tavern

June 19, 2025 || Urbana, IL || Rose Bowl Tavern

June 20, 2025 || Riverton, IL || The Backroom Lounge

June 21, 2025 || Waterloo, NE || Buck’s Bar & Grill

June 25, 2025 || Decatur, GA || Eddie’s Attic

Aug 22, 2025 || Bottesford, UK || The Long Road Festival 2025

*With Charles Wesley Godwin