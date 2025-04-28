Federal Authorities Arrest More Than 100 In Raid On Alleged Illegal Nightclub In Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Federal agents raided an allegedly unlicensed nightclub in Colorado Springs early Sunday, detaining more than 100 people suspected of being in the United States illegally.

Video shared by the Drug Enforcement Administration appeared to show agents announcing their presence outside the alleged nightclub and ordering people to exit the building with their hands up.

Other videos appeared to show dozens of people fleeing the building after federal agents broke a window to gain access.

According to the Associated Press, more than 300 federal and local law enforcement officials participated in the raid following a months-long investigation into alleged illegal activity centered around the venue, including drug trafficking, prostitution, and “crimes of violence.”

Authorities reportedly recovered multiple drugs at the scene, including what they allege is cocaine, along with an undisclosed number of firearms.

The arrestees included more than a dozen active-duty military personnel who were either patrons at the underground club or working as members of the security team, the Associated Press reported. The DEA will coordinate with the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division regarding the detained servicemembers.

The DEA did not provide any details about the alleged illegal immigrants, including their current status or nations of origin.