OVG To Assume Operations At Santander Arena And Santander Performing Arts Center

READING, Pennsylvania (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and advisory firm Oak View Group announced a new partnership with the Berks County Convention Center Authority to manage operations at the 8,800-seat Santander Arena and the 1,700-seat Santander Performing Arts Center.

The agreement covers day-to-day operations, scheduling, programming, advertising, premium hospitality services, and securing new sponsorship partners for the two venues.

As part of the partnership, Oak View Group will also invest in concession upgrades at both venues, including new menu offerings inspired by local and regional favorites.

“Oak View Group has an excellent reputation for providing a high-quality, premium guest experience, and we’re excited to partner with them to enhance the live entertainment experience here in Reading,” said Michael J. Gombar, Jr., Chairman of the Berks County Convention Center Authority. “The live entertainment industry is very competitive and ever-changing. We are confident that Oak View Group has the resources and experience to grow Reading’s presence in the industry as we approach our 25th year of operation. We are also ecstatic about the significant capital investment committed by Oak View Group for upgrades to the Arena and Performing Arts Center. The Authority considers both venues major anchors for economic development in the Greater Reading area. So, the Authority Board is excited to make this announcement and provide another piece of the puzzle in the revitalization of downtown Reading.”

“We are excited to partner with the Berks County Convention Center Authority and bring a new level of excitement and activity to both the Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center, designed to elevate the guest experience,” said Peter Luukko, Co-Chair, Oak View Group. “Reading is a terrific market for live entertainment, and we look forward to generating a new level of excitement in the industry and across the region for both properties.”