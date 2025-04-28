RaeLynn Signs With The Valory Music Co.

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist RaeLynn has re-signed with The Valory Music Co., officially marking her return to the Big Machine Label Group fold.

Following the signing, RaeLynn will release “Heaven Is A Honky Tonk,” her first single under the new deal, on May 9 via The Valory Music Co. in partnership with Red Van Records and Jonas Group Entertainment.

RaeLynn first gained national attention on the second season of NBC’s The Voice in 2012 before landing a deal with Republic Nashville and later signing with The Valory Music Co. in 2015. She has also recorded for Warner Nashville and Florida Georgia Line’s Round Here Records.

Her hits include “God Made Girls” and “Love Triangle,” among others.

“I’ve been intrigued by RaeLynn since the very first time I saw her on The Voice,” said BMLG Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “It’s now come full circle as her energy is infectious, her determination unwavering, and she’s brought us the absolute best music of her career. Welcome home, Rae!”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be coming back home to Big Machine Label Group,” added RaeLynn. “Having both Scott Borchetta and Kevin Jonas Sr. covering all corners of my career is a dream come true! Kicking things off with ‘Heaven Is A Honky Tonk’ makes it even sweeter; it’s bold, it’s country, and it’s 100% me. I am more inspired and grateful than ever because of this new music and team!”