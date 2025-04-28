Splice Acquires The Virtual Instrument Library Company Spitfire Audio

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Splice, the digital music creation platform, announced it has moved into the plugin space with the acquisition of Spitfire Audio, a prominent UK-based maker of virtual instrument libraries.

Founded in 2007, Spitfire Audio has developed a reputation for its virtual instrumentation among composers, producers, artists, and musicians. The company’s virtual instrument libraries have been used in recordings by high-profile creatives and organizations such as Hans Zimmer, Ólafur Arnalds, the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, BBC Symphony Orchestra, and Abbey Road Studios.

“The teams at Spitfire Audio and Splice have deep respect for composers, musicians, and producers and are committed to celebrating and supporting their work,” said Kakul Srivastava, CEO of Splice. “We’re both sound-first, creator-led companies who believe great software and technology can supercharge the creative experience. Our shared vision is to develop tools that expand—not replace—human creativity.”

“We’ve always focused on inspiring people to create extraordinary music,” said Paul Thomson, Co-Founder of Spitfire Audio. “With Splice, we can now bring that inspiration to a whole new generation of artists, producers, and storytellers.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the Financial Times, citing a person with knowledge of the deal, reported that the transaction closed at about $50 million.