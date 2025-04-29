8 Track Entertainment And The Daniels Family Announce ‘The Legend Of Charlie Daniels’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Daniels Family and 8 Track Entertainment are proud to announce a long-term partnership focused on honoring the extraordinary legacy of Charlie Daniels through a series of new creative projects including recordings, a documentary, live concert events and multimedia programming: The Legend of Charlie Daniels.

The collaboration brings together a deeply personal and professional connection between the Daniels family and Noah Gordon, President of 8 Track Entertainment, who was mentored by Daniels early in his career. This new partnership is designed to celebrate not only the music and cultural impact of the legendary performer but also his enduring values of faith, patriotism and family.

“Mom and I are excited to be partnering with Noah and 8 Track Entertainment on projects I have been longing to do ever since Dad went home in 2020,” explains Charlie Daniels Jr. “Noah and I have known each other for over thirty years and Dad took Noah under his wing when he first came to town, so there is a mutual love for Dad as well as a history which I know will allow us to honor Dad’s memory, his music, his values and his love for God and country. For almost five years on Dad’s social media accounts, I have been saying ‘Keeping Charlie’s legacy alive.’ This partnership will be a key factor in that mission.”

“All of us at 8 Track Entertainment are humbled and proud to be working closely with Miss Hazel and Charlie Jr. to continue the legacy of Charlie Daniels,” adds Gordon. “He was a wonderful mentor to me as a young artist and writer, and I’m beyond grateful to be a part of the future and The Legend of Charlie Daniels.”

The upcoming initiatives will shine a new light on the life and legacy of the iconic country singer, showcasing never-before-seen footage, recordings and stories from the man who brought the world unforgettable songs like “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and “Long Haired Country Boy.”

Additional details on forthcoming projects will be announced in the coming months.