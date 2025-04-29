Chef’s Table’s Concert Series Returns To Ottawa In 2025

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s National Arts Centre and the Ontario Festival of Small Halls announced the return of the Chef’s Table concert series for 2025.

Chef’s Table provides fans with dinner prepared by some of Canada’s leading chefs, with menus curated by Chef Kenton Leier (of the NAC) with live music performances from some of the region’s top artists alongside Rideau Canal.

For 2025, the event will take place across two weekends in July and one weekend in September, in collaboration with the National Arts Centre’s Resident Chefs Program.

“It’s a great way to enjoy an outdoor dining experience at a waterside terrace in the heart of the city, while listening to some great live music,” says Mark Monahan, the event’s executive director.

“Much like the past few years, guests will enjoy an exceptional dining experience created by some of Canada’s top chefs,” added Nelson Borges, General Manager of Food & Beverage at NAC.

Event program:

July 3-5: Chefs Kenton Leier and Kris Kurus w/ Musical Guests: The Lionyls

July 10-12: Chefs Kenton Leier and Ian Carswell w/ Musical Guest: Rebecca Noelle

Sept. 4-6: Chefs Kenton Leier and Amy Pelletier w/ Musical Guests: East Coast Experience