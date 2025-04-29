Conan Gray And John Mellencamp Unite To Perform Republic Records Tribute At Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Singer-songwriter and voice of his generation Conan Gray and legendary Grammy -winning singer-songwriter John Mellencamp will perform at the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum’s 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala as part of a special tribute to this year’s label honoree, Republic Records. The music industry’s most successful label of the past decade, Republic has earned Billboard’s Hot 100 Label of the Year 10 of the past 11 years among countless other accolades, a reflection of its chart dominance, groundbreaking artist development, and culturally defining releases. From breaking global superstars to shaping genre-defying movements, Republic continues to set the standard for excellence across the music industry. The Gala will take place on Friday (May 16) at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Monte Lipman, Chairman and CEO of Republic Records, said, “We are forever grateful for the incredible artists, songwriters, and storytellers that we’ve had the privilege of supporting over the years. Anytime you’re recognized by your peers, it’s always a humbling moment—and in this case, the significance of this award is truly exceptional.”

“Republic Records has consistently shaped the sound of popular music and launched some of the most influential artists of our time,” said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “Their sustained success and cultural impact make them a fitting honoree at this year’s GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala, where we celebrate the recordings—and the industry visionaries—whose legacies continue to inspire.”

Previously announced performers include celebrated percussionist and wife of Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman; soul legend Eddie Floyd; 13-time GRAMMY winner and Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Emmylou Harris, joined by multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer Daniel Lanois and acclaimed multi-GRAMMY Award-winning jazz drummer Brian Blade for a rare collaboration; drummer of iconic power-pop band Big Star, Jody Stephens; multi-GRAMMY Award-winning composer and bandleader Jon Batiste; powerhouse vocalist and GRAMMY-winner Ledisi; Grammy-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr.; and guitar virtuoso Orianthi. Notably, Harris, Floyd and Stephens all have recordings that are being newly inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame. Each performance will celebrate one of this year’s GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees, with more performers and details surrounding specific tributes to be announced soon.

The Gala will celebrate the 2025 Grammy Hall Of Fame inducted recordings, which include iconic recordings such as JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, Cat Stevens’ Tea For The Tillerman, Santana’s Supernatural, and classics from Big Star, Clara Ward, Eddie Floyd, Emmylou Harris, Fela Kuti & Afrika 70, Geeshie Wiley, Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, J.D. Crowe & The New South, Linda Martell, and Luther Vandross.

As previously revealed, the evening will also include the presentation of the inaugural Ray Charles “Architect of Sound” Award, created in partnership with The Ray Charles Foundation. This new annual honor recognizes an artist whose creative legacy reflects the visionary innovation of Ray Charles. The first recipient is multi-GRAMMY Award-winner Jon Batiste.

Returning as host is esteemed CBS News journalist Anthony Mason. The show will be produced by former Grammy Awards Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich, alongside Ron Basile, Lindsay Saunders Carl and Lynne Sheridan, with musical direction by GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning composer, producer and conductor Cheche Alara.