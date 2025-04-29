Country Music Singer/Songwrtier and Grammy Winner Gretchen Wilson Named Tour Manager for New CBS Show ‘The Road’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award winner and accomplished country music artist Gretchen Wilson joins THE ROAD in the special role of “tour manager.” As tour manager, Wilson will provide support and guidance to the emerging musicians while they make their way across America, ensuring the tour’s success while sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. Wilson also takes to the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

“Stepping into the role of ‘tour manager’ for THE ROAD has allowed me to take everything I’ve learned over all of my years of touring and pour it right back into these emerging musicians. Helping them sharpen their talents to capture the attention of these crowds across America, and guiding them through the real and raw grind of life on the road, has been a highlight of my career,” says Wilson. “Working with Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the team and our incredible crew was absolutely amazing. It was an honor to be a part of this team and I can’t wait for the world to watch!”

CBS Original THE ROAD highlights Australian Country music star, Keith Urban, who also serves as the headlining superstar for the series, and Oklahoma’s favorite son, Blake Shelton’s journey to discover the next big musician, with emerging talents (to be announced) opening for Urban at music venues across America. The series offers viewers a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician. With exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will see what happens when some of the best up-and-coming performers pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams.

The series is produced by Lucky Horseshoe Productions with Shelton and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers, 101 Studios with David Glasser serving as executive producer, Bosque Ranch Productions with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer and MTV Entertainment Studios. Urban also serves as executive producer for the series.

THE ROAD is set to premiere in fall 2025 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.