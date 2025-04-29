Dustin Lynch And Scotty McCreery Announce Co-Headlining ‘Two For The Road’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Raising a toast to some of the biggest Country smashes of the past decade, Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are joining forces for their co-headlining TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR, announcing a dozen special shows in the fall.

Tickets for are available via an exclusive fan presale (including VIP Packages) beginning on Wednesday (April 30) at 10 a.m. local time, and continuing through Thursday (May 1) at 10 p.m. local time. The tour’s public on-sale begins Friday (May 2) at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets, visit Lynch and McCreery’s websites.

The TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR kicks off November 6 in Saginaw, MI, and will feature 12 hit-heavy stops across the US Stretching from Portland, ME, to Tupelo, MS, the run is scheduled to wrap December 6 in Duluth, MN, with two of Country’s most electrifying talents supported by Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit (who will appear on select dates).

This tour concept brings a pair of bona fide Country stars to the same bill for the first time. Hot off his recent headlining debut at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Lynch remains an in-demand headliner – who is currently hosting his ongoing 2025 WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY. The buzzed-about club set makes Lynch Wynn Nightlife’s first-ever country music artist in residency in Las Vegas, NV, with dates continuing through the summer.

After breaking out with the PLATINUM Cowboys and Angels in 2012, Lynch has gone on to post 10 #1s – including his latest #1 “Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll),” and the 2X PLATINUM, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” – the most-played song at Country radio in 2022. A Grand Ole Opry member who continues to break boundaries as a global performer, Lynch has played to over 4M fans spanning five headline runs, in addition to touring with Country’s biggest names like Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Brad Paisley.

McCreery, who was a crowd favorite at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival, also brings a long list of modern-classic Country hits to the TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR. A perennial hitmaker with a rumbling baritone, McCreery was the first Country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart back in 2011, and has gone on to sell more than 4M albums and score six #1’s – including the 3X-PLATINUM “Five More Minutes” and his recent chart topper “Cab in a Solo.” The ACM and CMT award winner recently announced the June 20 release of a special edition of the album that took him to superstardom, Seasons Change: Platinum Edition, now available for pre-order with four additional tracks.

McCreery’s TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR appearance continues to cement his top-flight reputation. After kicking off the year touring the U.S. and Canada with Kane Brown, plus a packed schedule of headline and festival dates, including his upcoming UK Tour in May and Switzerland’s Gstaad Festival in September, McCreery remains a dedicated road-warrior that connects with audiences internationally. He is also a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and recently served as the announcer on the “Opry 100 – A Live Celebration” highly rated NBC television special.

CO-HEADLINING DATES OF DUSTIN LYNCH AND SCOTTY MCCREERY: TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR

NOVEMBER

6 | Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center*

7 | Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena*

8 | Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center*

13 | Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena*

14 | Reading, PA – Santander Arena*

15 | Canton, OH – Canton Memorial Civic Center*

20 | Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum+

21 | Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena+

22 | Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena+

DECEMBER

4 | Ralston, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena+

5 | Fargo, ND – SCHEELS Arena+

6 | Duluth, MN – AMSOIL Arena+

* Walker Montgomery

+ Sons of Habit