Henri Lanz Named Senior International A&R and Creative Advisor At Warner Music Nordics

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Nordics announced the addition of Henri Lanz to its leadership team in the role of Senior International A&R and Creative Advisor.

In this new position, Lanz will leverage his extensive experience in the international music industry to strengthen Warner Music Nordics’ global repertoire development by building partnerships in key markets.

With a career spanning decades, Lanz has earned a reputation as a top producer through collaborations with global artists such as 50 Cent, French Montana, Justin Bieber, Kylie Minogue, Pitbull, and Sia. He has also worked with numerous Finnish stars, including Cheek and Evelina.

In 2008, Lanz founded his own music company, M-Eazy Music. From 2019 to 2024, he served as CEO of both Sony Music Finland and Sony Music Baltics, and most recently, he held the role of Chief Creative Advisor at Sony Music Finland.

“I’m excited to join Warner Music’s international A&R community, and I’ve already received an incredibly warm welcome,” said Lanz. “I believe Warner Music’s culture and its approach to creative A&R—thinking beyond market borders and leveraging the full potential of its creative community and international network—aligns very closely with my own. I also feel that this is the right challenge for me at this stage of my career.”

Ramona Forsström, Managing Director of Warner Music Finland, added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Henri to our team. He brings international insight, strong production expertise, and an exceptional ability to spot potential early on. Most importantly, he has a clear vision for how to develop talent and songs into international success stories. With access to our entire Nordic and global A&R network, Henri adds a fresh creative edge and further strengthens our position.”