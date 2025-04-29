Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Lee Abrams: Life In The Digital Lane

Here’s 10 observations,  some pretty obvious,  about online life:

  • 80% of influencers aren’t very good.  10% are consistently interesting 10% are brilliant
  • Political posts are a form of stress relief
  • It’s nearly impossible to find a topic not represented on YouTube, or a song not on Apple/Spotify
  • Many if not most “oh wow” videos are Ai fakes
  • Cable News is politically skewed to where it’s more political talk/opinion than information. Seeing what their viewers want to hear rather than unbiased information
  • You can’t migrate programming to online if the programming is weak and expect magic.  Something uninspired isn’t suddenly better if it’s digitally delivered
  • Ai is brilliant but it can’t generate new ideas…yet
  • Online political protests are uncoordinated therefore ineffective at this time
  • Radio stations and other analogue media  should be more focused on their brand distribution than their dial position as the “dial” is becoming a relic. 
  • …the world is literally at your fingertips but proceed with caution and intellect.  
