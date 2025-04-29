Lee Abrams: Life In The Digital Lane

10% are consistently interesting 10% are brilliant

80% of influencers aren’t very good.

Political posts are a form of stress relief

It’s nearly impossible to find a topic not represented on YouTube, or a song not on Apple/Spotify

Many if not most “oh wow” videos are Ai fakes

Cable News is politically skewed to where it’s more political talk/opinion than information. Seeing what their viewers want to hear rather than unbiased information

You can’t migrate programming to online if the programming is weak and expect magic.

Something uninspired isn’t suddenly better if it’s digitally delivered