Lee Abrams: Life In The Digital Lane

Here’s 10 observations, some pretty obvious, about online life:
- 80% of influencers aren’t very good. 10% are consistently interesting 10% are brilliant
- Political posts are a form of stress relief
- It’s nearly impossible to find a topic not represented on YouTube, or a song not on Apple/Spotify
- Many if not most “oh wow” videos are Ai fakes
- Cable News is politically skewed to where it’s more political talk/opinion than information. Seeing what their viewers want to hear rather than unbiased information
- You can’t migrate programming to online if the programming is weak and expect magic. Something uninspired isn’t suddenly better if it’s digitally delivered
- Ai is brilliant but it can’t generate new ideas…yet
- Online political protests are uncoordinated therefore ineffective at this time
- Radio stations and other analogue media should be more focused on their brand distribution than their dial position as the “dial” is becoming a relic.
- …the world is literally at your fingertips but proceed with caution and intellect.