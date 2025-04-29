Music Executive Leslie Fram Launches Fram Entertainment & Music (FEMco)

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed music executive and award-winning artist advocate Leslie Fram has officially announced her much-anticipated business venture, FEMco (Fram Entertainment & Music) – a bold new consulting collective offering Fram’s highly sought-after expertise in the areas of Artist Development, Talent Booking and Production, and B2B Connection to Nashville’s entertainment community.

With over three decades of accumulated experience spanning rock radio, pop and country music, talent development and executive leadership, Fram is bringing her proven instinct for artist growth, mentorship and cultural relevance to FEMco’s strategic development model. FEMco’s artist consulting roster will be purposefully limited to foster meaningful relationships that help artists at every level achieve their dreams.

FEMco will also capitalize on Fram’s 13-year tenure in Nashville as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Music and Talent at Country Music Television (CMT)/Paramount by offering her expertise in booking and producing talent for a variety of entertainment mediums. While at the network, Fram executive-produced the annual CMT Music Awards, booked CMT Crossroads, Storytellers and more. Most recently, she served as Talent Producer on CBS presents RINGO & FRIENDS AT THE RYMAN, highlighting her keen ability to book and manage a multitude of high profile talent.

Fram reflects, “I’ve always wanted to start my own company, one that was intentionally designed as a purpose-driven business that aligns with my personal and professional aspirations. Through my time in radio and television I’ve gained a wealth of knowledge, skills and insights from various roles, industries and projects that are not just a collection of past events but a foundation for this very kind of endeavor. FEMco will allow me to focus on the parts of the business that have always brought me the most joy – advising and mentoring artists both male and female, booking and producing talent for a variety of entertainment platforms, creating connections between businesses and creatives, and championing women and underrepresented groups in country music. FEMco is the culmination of everything I’ve learned throughout my career and I’m honored and grateful to be able to give back and support a community that has given so much to me.”

FEMco will also create multiple opportunities for female artists to increase their visibility and reach via events, sponsorships and more through its music-focused production arm, FEMco Presents. Its first franchise, FEMcountry is a continuation of Fram’s work in creating critically-acclaimed programs like CMT’s Next Women of Country and her passion for elevating female voices in country music. FEMcountry launched last month at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia and at last week’s Live In The Vineyard Goes Country in Napa, with other activations to be announced. FEMco Presents will soon expand to other genres to include FEMpop and FEMrock, capitalizing on Fram’s vast experience in several formats.

In summary, a current list of FEMco’s services include:

– Strategic career development – designed for emerging and established artists looking to build and maximize meaningful, lasting careers. Access to specialized services including production, management, marketing, publicity, branding and more through a network of strategic partners

– Talent services – talent booking and producing on major productions and events including film, television, digital, festivals, showcases, paid appearances and more

– B2B Nashville Connect – connecting outside businesses and brands to Nashville’s entertainment community

– FEMco Presents – an initiative dedicated to elevating women by producing a series of franchises targeted to different genres. FEMcountry is the first brand to launch and focuses on empowering women in country music