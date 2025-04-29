Shaboozey Announces ‘The Great American Roadshow Tour’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Following the release of the complete edition of his RIAA-certified Platinum album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, electrifying performances at both Coachella and Stagecoach, and seven American Music Award Nominations, multi-Platinum recording artist Shaboozey has announced The Great American Roadshow Tour, produced by Live Nation. His first U.S. tour dates of 2025, The Great American Roadshow kicks off on Monday (September 22) in Indianapolis, IN, the country superstar will then bring his can’t-miss live show through Philadelphia, Nashville, Houston & more.

The Great American Roadshow Tour is supported by Coors Light & Jack Daniels. Earlier this year, Shaboozey announced that he is joining Coors Light’s Chill on Shuffle platform, bringing even more chill to the music scene. He is also hot off of his global “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” headline tour, which saw Shaboozey playing his largest venues to date and sold-out across all markets.

Artist pre-sale tickets begin today (April 29) @ 10 am local time. Local pre-sale begins on Wednesday (April 30) @ 10 am local time; Spotify pre-sale begins on Thursday (May 1) @ 10 am local time. All pre-sales end on Thursday (May 1) @ 10 pm local time. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday (May 2) @ 10 am local time.

See below for full tour routing.

Last week, Shaboozey released Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition via EMPIRE, an extended version of his RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough album featuring brand new music and special guests. The 18-track project extends what has been the biggest global breakthrough of the last 12 months for the singer and treats audiences to six brand-new songs as well as features from Jelly Roll on “Amen,” Myles Smith on “Blink Twice” and Sierra Ferrell on “Hail Mary.”

Shaboozey’s breakthrough country anthem and song of the Summer (and the Fall and the Winter!) “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was awarded 8x RIAA-Platinum certification in under a year and broke the record for most weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart. The track has also reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay Charts and Mediabase/Country Aircheck. Shaboozey made history as the first artist to ever have a single break the top 10 across all four charts: Country Airplay, Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, and Rhythmic Airplay, and the second ever single by a Black artist to top both the Billboard Hot 100 and Country Songs Charts.

Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Complete Edition Tracklisting

1. Horses & Hellcats

2. A Bar Song (Tipsy)

3. Last Of My Kind (feat. Paul Cauthen)

4. Anabelle

5. East Of The Massanutten

6. Highway

7. Let It Burn

8. My Fault (feat. Noah Cyrus)

9. Vegas

10. Drink Don’t Need No Mix (feat. BigXthaPlug)

11. Steal Her From Me

12. Finally Over

13. Amen (feat. Jelly Roll)

14. Hail Mary (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

15. Fire And Gasoline

16. Blink Twice (feat. Myles Smith)

17. Good News

18. Chrome (Bonus)

The Great American Roadshow Tour Full Routing

9/22/2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/23/2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

9/25/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/27/2025 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

9/29/2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle*

10/1/2025 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

10/2/2025 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

10/5/2025 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/9/2025 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas*

10/12/2025 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/14/2025 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

10/16/2025 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

*Not A Live Nation Show