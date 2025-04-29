Spotify Adds 5M Paid Sub, But Warns Of ‘Noise’ Ahead

(HYPEBOT) – Spotify netted 5 million new Premium subscribers in the first quarter of 2025 to top 268 million paid users and 678 monthly active users overall.

UPDATE: Spotify stock dropped more than 8% as the markets opened Tuesday. The streamer missed its Q1 2025 earnings and revenue targets and CEO Daniel Ek warned of “noise” ahead caused by global economic uncertainty.

“The underlying data at the moment is very healthy: engagement remains high, retention is strong, and thanks to our freemium model, people have the flexibility to stay with us even when things feel more uncertain,” said Ek. “So yes, the short term may bring some noise, but we remain confident in the long-term story, and the direction we’re heading in feels clearer than ever.”

Spotify Q1 adds 5M paid subs. Highlights:

Subscribers increased 12% Y/Y to 268 million.

increased 12% Y/Y to 268 million. Monthly Active U sers reached 678 million up by 10% Y/Y.

reached 678 million up by 10% Y/Y. Total Revenue was up 15% Y/Y to €4.2 billion.

was up 15% Y/Y to €4.2 billion. Gross Margin improved by ~400 bps YoY to 31.6%.

improved by ~400 bps YoY to 31.6%. Operating Income rose to €509M.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency