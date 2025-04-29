The Alarm’s Mike Peters, Dead At 66

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Mike Peters MBE, frontman of the Welsh rock band The Alarm and a passionate advocate for blood cancer patients through the Love Hope Strength campaign he co-founded, died on April 29 after a long battle with the disease. He was 66.

A native of the seaside town of Prestatyn, Wales, Peters rose to fame as the lead vocalist of The Alarm, the iconic rock band that gained prominence in the 1980s with hits such as “68 Guns” and “Strength,” helping pave the way for the alt-rock sound of the following decade.

In addition to his work with The Alarm, Peters also served as a vocalist for the Scottish rock band Big Country and The Toilets, a punk band he formed in 1977, which released a single track titled “Don’t Let Go.”

After being diagnosed with lymphoma in 1995 and later with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Peters became a tireless advocate for blood cancer awareness. Alongside his wife, Jules, he co-founded Love Hope Strength, a music-driven cancer charity focused on raising awareness of and action around stem cell donation.

Through its “Get On The List” campaigns—often hosted at rock concerts—the charity has added more than 250,000 people to the global stem cell registry and helped secure thousands of potential life-saving matches for patients around the world.

In April 2024, shortly before launching a major U.S. tour, Peters was diagnosed with Richter’s Syndrome, an aggressive form of lymphoma. Despite undergoing treatment and participating in clinical trials, the therapies proved ineffective.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years and partner in purpose, Jules (58), and their sons, Dylan (20) and Evan (18).

Anyone wishing to donate to the Love Hope Strength Foundation can do so via this link Love Hope Strength Foundation – JustGiving