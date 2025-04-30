2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Scholarship Recipients Announced

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The 2025 recipients of the Abe Olman Scholarships for Excellence in Songwriting, Belmont University Songwriting Scholarship, NYU Steinhardt Songwriting Scholar Award, USC Thornton School of Music Scholarship Award, Curtis Mayfield Scholarship Award, Bill Withers Scholarship, Songwriters of Tomorrow, and the John Titta Scholarship have been selected, Songwriter Hall of Fame (SHOF) President and CEO Linda Moran has announced.

Recipients of the Abe Olman Scholarship for Excellence in Songwriting are selected by ASCAP, BMI and SESAC from their membership. Abe Olman, for whom this program is named, was both a major figure in the music publishing community and a songwriter himself, in addition to being one of the founders of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Abe Olman Scholarships, given out annually since 1990, have been made possible by his family in the interest of encouraging and supporting the careers of young songwriters. In 2002, one such recipient was John Stephens, whose scholarship funds enabled him to finish his first album which went on to win a GRAMMY under his professional name of John Legend. In 2007 he was presented with the SHOF’s coveted Hal David Starlight Award.

The 2025 Abe Olman Scholarship recipients are:

Ella Boh (BMI)

Daphne Browdy (SESAC)

Leah Belle Fraser p/k/a Elby Fraser (SESAC)

Dawoyne Lawson p/k/a 2forwOyNE (SESAC)

Allie Nixon p/k/a Pool Girl (ASCAP)

Sam Opoku (ASCAP)

Mōriah Peters p/k/a Mōriah (ASCAP)

Sydney Rose (BMI)

Oscar Santander (BMI)

Greg Sekeres p/k/a Ancatrio (BMI)

Sam Westhoff p/k/a Haffway (ASCAP)

The Belmont University Songwriting Scholarship is awarded to Belmont University Songwriting majors who possess tangible exceptional songwriting potential and the intangible qualities of bringing out the best of their collaborators and contributing to the larger community of songwriters. The 2025 recipients are Emmy Moyen and Mia Vrablic.

The NYU Steinhardt Songwriting Scholar Award is presented to music composition students whose work holds great potential for success in the field, and embodies the art, craft, individuality and qualities of communication of the best songwriting. Elizabeth McKenna Campbell p/k/a Lizzy Campbell and Caleb Hinojosa are the 2025 NYU Steinhardt Songwriting Scholar awardees.

The USC Thornton School of Music Scholarship Award is given annually to student songwriters who demonstrates exceptional professional potential through their art, craft and personal character as determined by the faculty of the Popular Music Program and Division of Contemporary Music. The 2025 recipients are Yeji Kim and Michele Lu.

The Curtis Mayfield Scholarship, as created by his late widow Altheida, and son Cheaa Mayfield, recognizes a promising singer/songwriter whose work reflects the inspiration, spirit and soul of SHOF inductee Curtis Mayfield. Justin Miller p/k/a Jmiller is the recipient for 2025.

The recipient of the Bill Withers Scholarship, as intended by Marcia Withers and their daughter, singer/songwriter Kori Withers, is one whose work emulates the eloquence of songwriting together with the spirit and soul that defines the songs of SHOF inductee Bill Withers. The awardee for 2025 is Carmen Thomassiny.

The Songwriters of Tomorrow Scholarship is awarded to high school seniors attending a New York City public school, demonstrating the talent and desire to learn the craft of songwriting. The students are chosen based on an original song (lyrics and music), and the scholarships will extend an opportunity to pursue a career in music. The 2025 recipients are Mint Hermann and Luke Naphat.

A Songwriters Hall of Fame / John Titta Scholarship will be presented annually to a student songwriter who shows exceptional potential through their art and craft and whose personal and professional character mirrors that of longtime respected musician, songwriter, and industry executive, John Titta.

In announcing the establishment of the new scholarship, Moran stated that it was a perfect way to celebrate beloved Titta, a dedicated SHOF Board Member, who began his career as a music educator and who continued to be passionate about developing and nurturing young songwriting talent. Sadly, Titta lost his battle with cancer in October 2024. The inaugural SHOF / John Titta Scholarship recipient, Waylon Wyatt is a talented innovative singer-songwriter whom Titta surely would have gravitated to. We wish Waylon much success and will watch his star rise.

More information regarding all of the 2025 recipients can be found HERE.