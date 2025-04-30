Ben Horton Named SVP Of Global Business At Confirmed360

SANTA MONICA (CelebityAccess) – Confirmed360, the premium sports and entertainment experiences provider and concierge known for providing access to the world’s most sought-after events, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ben Horton as Senior Vice President (SVP), Global Business. In this role, Horton will leverage his extensive expertise in sales leadership, business development, and strategic partnerships to drive revenue growth and expand Confirmed360’s market presence.

With over a decade of experience in marketplace strategy and revenue optimization, Horton brings a wealth of knowledge to Confirmed360. Most recently, he served as Director of Inventory Strategy at SeatGeek, where he oversaw the business development strategy for the company’s secondary marketplace. Prior to SeatGeek, Horton held various leadership roles at StubHub, where he played a pivotal role in managing multi-billion-dollar business segments, optimizing inventory strategy, and negotiating high-impact partnerships.

In his new role at Confirmed360, Horton will be responsible for developing, supporting, and strengthening relationships with executives, sales, marketing, and operations teams with key partners. He will create and implement business development plans to drive sales, increase revenue, expand markets, and achieve financial objectives. Additionally, Horton will identify and evaluate new markets, partners, channels, and customers while overseeing the sales strategy for Confirmed360’s concierge business. He will also execute technology and process strategies to reduce revenue leakage and lead sales and technical enablement to enhance capabilities within the channel.

“I’m incredibly excited to welcome Ben to the Confirmed360 team,” said Jeff Poirier, Chief Operating Officer. “He brings a wealth of experience in the live event industry, and I look forward to collaborating with him again to grow Confirmed360’s global presence while delivering even more impactful experiences and services to our partners and clients around the world.”

“I am very excited to join Confirmed360, Matt Ampolsky has built an innovative, dynamic company in the live events space,” said Horton. “I look forward to reconnecting with Jeff Poirier to help evolve and grow the business as we look to expand into new markets and verticals. I am thrilled to continue my career with such an amazing team at Confirmed360.”

It was recently announced that HYBE AMERICA acquired Confirmed360, aiming to solidify its live events and experiences portfolio in the US.