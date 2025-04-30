DH Khaled And Influence Media Launch Two New Joint Ventures And Partner On Rapper’s Music Catalog

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-hyphenate artist and entrepreneur DJ Khaled and leading music entertainment platform Influence Media Partners (“Influence Media” or “Influence”) announced the launch of two new joint ventures. The GRAMMY winning business mogul and Influence are teaming up to develop and produce original content across film and television, as well as secure legacy-defining commercial ventures. Influence will also expand commercial opportunities for DJ Khaled with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rights in certain exclusive categories. Reinforcing the unconventional music platform’s mission to increase future brand value for artists through multifaceted partnerships, the joint ventures mark a milestone for the global hitmaker as he recently announced his 14th studio album and enters a new era in his career.

“I’m proud that my legacy will continue to resonate and connect with audiences around the world with this partnership through Influence Media. These iconic recordings I’ve created will continue to be curated in the most optimum manner to impact culture with nearly two decades of music,” said DJ Khaled. “In addition, I’m excited for the world to see and experience the film and television projects Influence and We The Best are developing and producing together. This next phase of my career will be filled with ground-breaking cultural impact, and I look forward to being at the forefront in all categories.”

“Influence Media was founded on the principle that music can move culture, and few entertainers embody this more than DJ Khaled,” said Lylette Pizarro, Influence Media Founder and Co-Managing Partner. “Our joint venture NIL deal, and extended catalog partnership is an alliance that will create boundless opportunities for this creative genius, and will also further establish that DJ Khaled is a rare talent whose abilities extend far beyond the traditional confines of music. His enormous creativity, heart, and drive are matched only by his savvy business instincts and that is why the possibilities of what we can build together in this collaboration are immeasurable.”

Influence has also invested in the rights of DJ Khaled’s music catalog.

Devising a strategy that demonstrates the leadership team’s experience, intuition and innovation, Influence Media will drive new fan engagement and continue to elevate DJ Khaled’s role as a music and cultural leader. This strategy will include brand partnerships and content deals within film & TV. There are already several film projects currently in various stages of development as a result of the alliance.

“DJ Khaled has had so many iconic eras in his career to date, and we couldn’t be more excited to build ‘another one’ through this first-of-its-kind partnership,” says Rene McLean, Influence Media Partner and CEO of SLANG. “Much in the same way that all the top artists consider a DJ Khaled collab a major career milestone, we think of this as a huge step forward for SLANG.”

The GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer’s career has spanned over two decades. DJ Khaled has built a hip-hop empire rooted in unwavering positivity and gratitude. He has established himself as a legend in the music industry, having moved over 20 million singles, six million albums and more than four billion streams. His most notable hit tracks include collabs with some of the biggest names in music, from Jay-Z to Rihanna. A multi platinum artist and producer, DJ Khaled has seen more than 50 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, including the 9x multi platinum No. 1 hit “I’m The One” ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne; “Popstar” feat. Drake and double platinum “No Brainer” ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo, among many others. Most recently, 17 new RIAA certifications were added to his impressive list of accolades. A respected record executive and entrepreneur, DJ Khaled is the founder of We The Best Music Group, a record label, publishing and production company and in-demand studio. The rap giant also devotes his time to We The Best Foundation, the nonprofit organization he founded in 2018, which is dedicated to enriching the lives of the next generation – from childhood to adulthood.