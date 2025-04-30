Don McLean Signs WIth Day After Day Productions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Seth Shomes’ Day After Day Productions announced the signing of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Don McLean for exclusive worldwide representation.

McLean is best known for his hit “American Pie” but his other hit singles include “Vincent”, “Dreidel”, “Castles in the Air”, and “Wonderful Baby”, among others.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent Don, a true American icon whose music has shaped generations. His timeless artistry and enduring influence continue to captivate audiences around the world, and we’re thrilled to be part of the next chapter in his legendary career,” said Michelle Scarbrough, McLean’s responsible agent at Day After Day.

Day After Day is currently booking Don McLean performances for 2025 and into 2026.