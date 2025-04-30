Downtown Pacts With Audius

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Music discovery and fan platform Audius announced it has secured a new global agreement with Downtown Music.

The deal, which includes both publishing and recorded music, will see Downtown’s catalog added to Audius, allowing artists and creators to monetize their music and connect with fans through Audius platform.

Through Audius, fans can directly support artists they like while sharing music and interacting with other fans. Audius allows fans to use their credit card to pay artists in USDC, which can be converted by artists and rights holders to any currency of their choice.

“Downtown’s rich client base is one of the most respected in the industry, and we’re thrilled to bring it to the Audius community,” said Roneil Rumburg, co-founder and CEO of Audius. “When artists and labels can maintain full control over how their work is shared and monetized, and fans can directly support the music they love, everyone wins.”

“At Downtown, our mission is to empower creativity, and we strive to provide our artists, songwriters, and the businesses that work alongside them with innovative opportunities to connect directly with fans and earn more from their music,” said Harmen Hemminga, VP of Product & Services Strategy, Downtown. “Audius opens new doors for creative fan engagement and monetization, putting control into the hands of artists and rights holders. We are excited to see how our clients’ catalogs thrive in this unique ecosystem.”