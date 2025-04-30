Dropkick Murphys To Headline Veterans Day Show At The National Mall

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The Celtic-punk band Dropkick Murphys announced they are teaming up with veterans and their allies to mark the 81st anniversary of the D-Day invasion on June 6th with a concert on the National Mall.

The headlining performance will see the band lending support to thousands of veterans who are protesting deep cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the federal workforce, where veterans represent almost a third of all employees.

Organized by the Unite for Veterans Coalition, the show will highlight the ongoing attack on earned benefits, call out attempts to privatize the VA, and rally the veteran community to defend the institutions that serve them.

“Since we started in 1996, Dropkick Murphys has always proudly supported the men and women of the United States military and are honored to count many of them among our most loyal fans,” said Dropkick Murphys frontman, Ken Casey. “It will be a privilege to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with veterans on the anniversary of D-Day to raise our voices in defense of their jobs, their health care, and their dignity.”

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than the Dropkick Murphys,” said Will Attig, an Army veteran and lead organizer of the event. “Their music has long been a soundtrack for resolve and resilience — and the source of many post 9/11 war anthems. Veterans know the difference between patriotism and empty platitudes — and on D-Day, we’ll be rallying and singing for something real: veterans’ jobs, their healthcare, and American ideals.”

Veterans, union allies, and supporters are encouraged to join the effort and learn more at https://www.unite4veterans.org.