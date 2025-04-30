Hybe Reports Record Revenue For Q1 2025

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Hybe, the agency and label behind high-profile acts such as BTS, announced booming revenue and profits for the first fiscal quarter of 2025.

For Q1 2025, Hybe reported that revenue rose to a record 500.6 billion won (approximately $348 million), while net profits grew to 55.29 billion won—an increase of nearly 400% year-on-year.

The company attributed the successful quarter to the strong performance of its touring division, which included tours and one-off events by artists such as BTS, Enhypen, and Seventeen, among others.

Segment Revenue Highlights

Artist direct-involvement revenue led the way for Hybe in Q1 2025, totaling 322.5 billion won, up 48.6% year-on-year.

Recorded music weighed on results, generating 136.5 billion won in revenue—a 5.9% decrease compared to Q1 2024.

Hybe’s merchandise and fan club operations were also strong performers. Licensing and merchandise revenue reached 106.4 billion won, up 75.2% year-on-year, while the fan club segment grew 39% to 30.1 billion won.

For the second quarter, Hybe anticipates continued strong results, driven by planned album releases and tours, including BTS member Jin, who is slated to release his second solo album, Echo, in March, followed by a solo tour in June.