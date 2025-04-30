IMPALA Launches New Artist Camp Project

BRUSSELS (CelebrityAccess) – IMPALA is proud to announce the launch of its new Artist Camp project, co-funded by the European Union as part of IMPALA’s 2025–2028 network program.

Starting in 2025, IMPALA and its member associations will organize an Artist Camp each year, each based on a unique partnership between two different countries within the IMPALA membership. Each camp will bring together at least two artists — one from each country — working collaboratively for up to a week. Over the course of the project, a total of eight countries will participate, with each camp aiming to highlight the diversity, innovation, and engagement of Europe’s independent music sector.

Artists will be proposed through their national associations, with the project also being the opportunity to focus on artists associated with IMPALA’s 100 Artists to Watch in partnership with YouTube., while seeking a strong balance in terms of gender, country, genre, and other equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) factors, along with a commitment to sustainability goals.

The Artist Camps are designed to promote:

Boost fan awareness of emerging artists from independent record labels through public-facing activities wherever possible.

Promote cross-border cooperation and creative collaboration between artists and music professionals across Europe.

Strengthen audience engagement with new talent from the independent sector.

Showcase the diversity, societal value, and innovation of Europe’s independent music community.

Support the development of a more inclusive, sustainable, and interconnected music sector through targeted artist selection and project promotion.

Each Artist Camp will not only strengthen ties between two different music markets but also offer artists a platform and community to boost their visibility, share creative ideas, and reach new audiences across borders.

Rory Brown, IMPALA PR and Projects Lead, commented: “IMPALA’s Artist Camps are about building bridges between countries, genres, and communities. Through these new partnerships, we aim to celebrate Europe’s rich music diversity and create opportunities for emerging independent talent to collaborate, learn, and inspire each other across borders. We are proud to launch this project with the support of the European Union and our fantastic network of members.”