Jason Feinberg Named Senior Vice President At KOSIG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — KOSIGN, the independent music publishing platform which launched earlier this year, announced the appointment of Jason Feinberg as Senior Vice President and Head of the company.

Feinberg joins KOSIGN after a role as a Managing Partner at 138 Strategic, the technology and direct-to-fan e-commerce consultancy. His resume also includes past senior roles in marketing at UMG, where he played a key role in expansion of the marketing team for Universal’s UMe catalog division.

He also served as Artist Marketing at Pandora’s AMP fan platform.

“Jason has built a successful career at the nexus of artist development, artist relations and technology,” said Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt. “His expertise, track record and deep relationships in the business make him perfectly suited to run KOSIGN as we continue to grow our customer base around the world.”

“I’m passionate about everything that KOSIGN stands for,” said Feinberg. “The platform empowers artists to collect their publishing revenue around the world, providing them the freedom and support they deserve. I’m excited to work alongside David and Jacob to continue to fulfill KOSIGN’s promise to the independent artist and songwriter community. I also want to thank Laurent and [Kobalt President and CCO] Jeannette Perez for putting their faith in me to lead this important and innovative division.”