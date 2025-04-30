José María Napoleón Announces The U.S. Dates For His Farewell Tour

SAN JOSE, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Mexican singer-songwriter José María Napoleón has announced details for the upcoming U.S. leg of his ongoing farewell tour.

Produced by Live Nation, Napoleón’s eight-city Tour de Despedida USA 2025 is scheduled to kick off at the San Jose Civic in California on October 23 and conclude at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego on November 15.

With a career spanning more than 50 years, Napoleón is known for ballads such as “Vive,” “Eres,” and “Pajarillo,” which have inspired fans and artists around the world.

Napoleón recently wrapped a successful run of sold-out shows in Mexico, including performances in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, among others.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, April 29.

TOUR DATES:

Thu, Oct 23 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Sun, Oct 26 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Thu, Oct 30 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat, Nov 01 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Thu, Nov 06 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Sat, Nov 08 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu, Nov 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat, Nov 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre