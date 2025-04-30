Kacey Musgraves Returns To Lost Highway

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Following the recent revival of the iconic Lost Highway Records, the label announced the signing of veteran country artist Kacey Musgraves.

The signing marks a reunion for Musgraves, who was the final artist to sign with the label before it was folded into Mercury Records in 2012, ahead of the release of her debut studio album, Same Trailer, Different Park.

“Lost Highway was always a musical stable for artists who might be considered outliers or outlaws—those who live on the fringe,” recalls Kacey Musgraves. “In 2011, when other record labels questioned my songwriting and my more traditional country sound, Lost Highway believed in me, signed me to my first label deal, and helped me take my music around the world. That journey has now come full circle in such a special way with John Janick and Interscope, and I’m deeply honored to once again call Lost Highway my musical home.”

John Janick, Chairman & CEO of Interscope Capitol and IGA, said, “Kacey exemplifies the kind of culture-shifting, left-of-center artist that Lost Highway has always been known for. Given the close relationship she’s had with both Lost Highway and Interscope, it seemed only natural for her to be the first artist signed in this new chapter.”

Musgraves is the first major artist to sign with Lost Highway since the label officially relaunched earlier this month, with Robert Knotts and Jake Gear at the helm under the aegis of Interscope Geffen A&M.