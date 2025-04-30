Rauw Alejandro Becomes First Latin Artist To Sell-Out Three Consecutive Nights At The Intuit Dome

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Latin GRAMMY Award-winning and 4x GRAMMY-nominated Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro has made history with his Cosa Nuestra World Tour. With his monumental performances, Alejandro has become the first Latin artist to perform three back-to-back sold-out nights at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome. Fans showed up to the electrifying show dressed head-to-toe in Cosa Nuestra-inspired outfits and were treated to a special surprise as Marconi Impara and Yan Block joined Alejandro on Sunday and Monday night to perform their hit song “Espresso Martini.”
Alejandro kicked off his groundbreaking Los Angeles shows with an immersive pop-up in collaboration with Complex that gave fans an inside look at the Cosa Nuestra experience and included exclusive merchandise and limited-edition drops such as a collaboration with PlayStation, collectible GAS Trading Cards and more. Thousands of fans waited hours in line to attend the pop-up at Complex LA, and it paid off in a big way as he made a surprise appearance on Saturday, greeting fans and even personally handing out his exclusive merchandise.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour celebrates his chart-topping fifth studio album, Cosa Nuestra, which debuted at #1 on the Latin Albums chart, #6 on the Billboard 200, and made history as the first Latin album to chart 15 tracks in the Spotify Global Top 200. Marking his first-ever tour with a live band, every scene of the Cosa Nuestra story pushes the boundaries of creativity by blending captivating performances with an immersive experience. Tickets are available at Livenation.com.
COSA NUESTRA WORLD TOUR DATES
Wed Apr 30 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena (SOLD OUT)
Thu May 01 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center (SOLD OUT)
Sat May 03 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Tue May 06 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
Fri May 09 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Sat May 10 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Sun May 11 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Wed May 14 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Thu May 15 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Sat May 17 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Mon May 19 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Tue May 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Wed May 21 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Fri May 23 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Arena
Sat May 24 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue May 27 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
Fri May 30 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Sat May 31| Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Sun Jun 1| Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Thurs June 5 | San Juan, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)
Fri June 6 | San Juan, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)
Sat June 7 | San Juan, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)
Sun June 8 | San Juan, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)
Tue 17 June | London, UK | The O2
Thu 19 June | Dusseldorf, DE | PSD Bank Dome
Fri 20 June | Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
Sun 22 June | Berlin, DE | Max Schmeling Halle
Wed 25 June | Vienna, AT | Wiener Stadthalle
Fri 27 June | Brussels, BE | Forest National
Sun 29 June | Milan, IT | Unipol Forum
Mon 30 June | Zurich, CH | AG Hallenstadion
Wed 2 July | Paris, FR | Accor Arena
Sat 5 July | Madrid, ES | Movistar Arena
Sun 6 July | Madrid, ES | Movistar Arena
Mon 7 July | Madrid, ES | Movistar Arena
Wed 9 July | Lisbon, PT | MEO Arena
Fri 11 July | Barcelona, ES | Palau Sant Jordi
Sat 12 July | Barcelona, ES | Palau Sant Jordi
Mon 13 Oct | Santiago, CL | Movistar Arena
Tue 14 Oct | Santiago, CL | Movistar Arena
Wed 15 Oct | Santiago, CL | Movistar Arena
Sat 18 Oct | Buenos Aires, AR | Movistar Arena
Sun 19 Oct | Buenos Aires, AR | Movistar Arena
Mon 20 Oct | Buenos Aires, AR | Movistar Arena
Wed 22 Oct | Sao Paulo, BR | Vibra São Paulo
Sun 26 Oct | Bogota, CO | Movistar Arena
Mon 27 Oct | Bogota, CO | Movistar Arena
Tue 28 Oct | Bogota, CO | Movistar Arena
Sun 2 Nov | Monterrey, MX | Arena Monterrey
Tue 4 Nov | Mexico City, MX | Palacio de los Deportes
Wed 5 Nov | Mexico City, MX | Palacio de los Deportes
Thu 6 Nov | Mexico City, MX | Palacio de los Deportes
Sat 8 Nov | Mexico City, MX | Palacio de los Deportes
Sun 9 Nov | Mexico City, MX | Palacio de los Deportes
Sat 15 Nov | Guadalajara, MX | Arena VFG
Sun 16 Nov | Guadalajara, MX | Arena VFG
Tue 18 Nov | Monterrey, MX | Arena Monterrey