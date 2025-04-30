Rauw Alejandro Becomes First Latin Artist To Sell-Out Three Consecutive Nights At The Intuit Dome

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Latin GRAMMY Award-winning and 4x GRAMMY-nominated Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro has made history with his Cosa Nuestra World Tour. With his monumental performances, Alejandro has become the first Latin artist to perform three back-to-back sold-out nights at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome. Fans showed up to the electrifying show dressed head-to-toe in Cosa Nuestra-inspired outfits and were treated to a special surprise as Marconi Impara and Yan Block joined Alejandro on Sunday and Monday night to perform their hit song “Espresso Martini.”

Alejandro kicked off his groundbreaking Los Angeles shows with an immersive pop-up in collaboration with Complex that gave fans an inside look at the Cosa Nuestra experience and included exclusive merchandise and limited-edition drops such as a collaboration with PlayStation, collectible GAS Trading Cards and more. Thousands of fans waited hours in line to attend the pop-up at Complex LA, and it paid off in a big way as he made a surprise appearance on Saturday, greeting fans and even personally handing out his exclusive merchandise.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour celebrates his chart-topping fifth studio album, Cosa Nuestra, which debuted at #1 on the Latin Albums chart, #6 on the Billboard 200, and made history as the first Latin album to chart 15 tracks in the Spotify Global Top 200. Marking his first-ever tour with a live band, every scene of the Cosa Nuestra story pushes the boundaries of creativity by blending captivating performances with an immersive experience. Tickets are available at Livenation.com.

COSA NUESTRA WORLD TOUR DATES

Wed Apr 30 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena (SOLD OUT)

Thu May 01 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center (SOLD OUT)

Sat May 03 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Tue May 06 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Fri May 09 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Sat May 10 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Sun May 11 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Wed May 14 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Thu May 15 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sat May 17 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Mon May 19 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Tue May 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Wed May 21 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Fri May 23 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Arena

Sat May 24 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue May 27 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Fri May 30 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Sat May 31| Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Sun Jun 1| Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Thurs June 5 | San Juan, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)

Fri June 6 | San Juan, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)

Sat June 7 | San Juan, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)

Sun June 8 | San Juan, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)

Tue 17 June | London, UK | The O2

Thu 19 June | Dusseldorf, DE | PSD Bank Dome

Fri 20 June | Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

Sun 22 June | Berlin, DE | Max Schmeling Halle

Wed 25 June | Vienna, AT | Wiener Stadthalle

Fri 27 June | Brussels, BE | Forest National

Sun 29 June | Milan, IT | Unipol Forum

Mon 30 June | Zurich, CH | AG Hallenstadion

Wed 2 July | Paris, FR | Accor Arena

Sat 5 July | Madrid, ES | Movistar Arena

Sun 6 July | Madrid, ES | Movistar Arena

Mon 7 July | Madrid, ES | Movistar Arena

Wed 9 July | Lisbon, PT | MEO Arena

Fri 11 July | Barcelona, ES | Palau Sant Jordi

Sat 12 July | Barcelona, ES | Palau Sant Jordi

Mon 13 Oct | Santiago, CL | Movistar Arena

Tue 14 Oct | Santiago, CL | Movistar Arena

Wed 15 Oct | Santiago, CL | Movistar Arena

Sat 18 Oct | Buenos Aires, AR | Movistar Arena

Sun 19 Oct | Buenos Aires, AR | Movistar Arena

Mon 20 Oct | Buenos Aires, AR | Movistar Arena

Wed 22 Oct | Sao Paulo, BR | Vibra São Paulo

Sun 26 Oct | Bogota, CO | Movistar Arena

Mon 27 Oct | Bogota, CO | Movistar Arena

Tue 28 Oct | Bogota, CO | Movistar Arena

Sun 2 Nov | Monterrey, MX | Arena Monterrey

Tue 4 Nov | Mexico City, MX | Palacio de los Deportes

Wed 5 Nov | Mexico City, MX | Palacio de los Deportes

Thu 6 Nov | Mexico City, MX | Palacio de los Deportes

Sat 8 Nov | Mexico City, MX | Palacio de los Deportes

Sun 9 Nov | Mexico City, MX | Palacio de los Deportes

Sat 15 Nov | Guadalajara, MX | Arena VFG

Sun 16 Nov | Guadalajara, MX | Arena VFG

Tue 18 Nov | Monterrey, MX | Arena Monterrey