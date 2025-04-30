Report: Alex Mahon To Be Announced As Superstruct CEO

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Television executive Alex Mahon will be the next chief executive to helm the private equity-owned live entertainment company Superstruct.

Superstruct, which is owned by the private equity firms KKR and CVC Capital Partners, is the company behind festivals such as Sziget, Wacken Open Air, Boardmasters, Tinderbox, and Awakenings, among others.

According to Sky News, Mahon’s appointment will be officially announced in the coming days but was revealed to company insiders during a briefing on Wednesday.

Mahon most recently served as CEO of Sky News, announcing her departure from the state-owned broadcaster after eight years in the role earlier this week.

“Working at Channel 4 has been a lifetime privilege because Channel 4 is the most extraordinary organisation,” said Mahon while announcing her exit from Channel 4 earlier this week. “What we get to do here is much more than television because we reflect our country with humour, creativity, grit, and care. We try our best to challenge convention and to change conversations. And we do it with a kind of irreverent brilliance that simply doesn’t exist anywhere else.”